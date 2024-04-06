BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a pedestrian crash in Brockton on Saturday morning that left the victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash around 9 a.m. found a 50-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Brockton police. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)