Police: Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was injured Thursday night after getting hit by a car in Boston, police say.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of Melnea Cass Blvd. and Harrison Ave. around 5:19 found the pedestrian suffering from serious injuries, according to Boston police.

The pedestrian, who was not identified, was transported to a local hospital with what are considered to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, who was not injured in the accident remained on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

