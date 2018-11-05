Police: Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was seriously injured Monday after getting struck by a motor vehicle in Wilmington, police say.

Crews responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the area of 433 Main St. about 6:07 p.m. found a 60-year-old Wilmington woman was crossing Main Street when she was struck by a 2018 Honda Civic in the northbound lane, according to Wilmington police.

The woman was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries, police say.

The driver of the Honda Civic was uninjured.

Main Street was closed between Route 62 and Middlesex Avenue for more than two hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)