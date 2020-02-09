Police: Pedestrian taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by car

CANDIA, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car on Route 101 in Candia, New Hampshire Sunday, police said.

State troopers responding to reports of a crash on Route 101 westbound at 1:20 p.m. found a 2004 Volvo XC70 had struck a 43-year-old Raymond man, police said. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact state troopers at petros.lazos@dos.nh.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)