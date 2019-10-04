BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marshfield man who walked into oncoming traffic was thrown about 10 feet into the air after a car hit him in Bridgewater on Thursday night, police said.

Officers responding to Plymouth Street in the area of the Waterford Village Apartments around 7 p.m. learned that a 26-year-old man was walking west on the sidewalk when he turned left and walked in front of an oncoming 1993 BMW, according to Bridgewater police.

The driver of the BMW, a 21-year-old Cotuit man, was allegedly unable to stop the car and struck the pedestrian, who police say was not using a crosswalk.

The pedestrian was thrown into the air and sustained injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.

He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where his condition has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police say no charges have been filed against the BMW driver.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)