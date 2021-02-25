Police: Pelham, NH man arrested on 5 counts of aggravated sexual assault

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire arrested a man who they say was wanted on five counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.

Officers executing an arrest warrant located the suspect, Chad Nale, 50, of Pelham, New Hampshire, at a hotel in Salem, New Hampshire on Thursday and followed him into Pelham, police said.

Detectives had a patrol stop Nale just after 4 p.m. and he was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Nale waived his right to a bail commissioner and is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Friday.

