AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Pennsylvania man is facing gun and drug charges after police allegedly found two handguns following a traffic stop in Auburn Friday, police said.

Troopers patrolling Route 290 pulled over a white Ford Ranger after it allegedly drifted between travel lanes and found bags of methamphetamine and cocaine along with a loaded pistol in the truck’s seat cushions and another pistol behind the passenger seat, according to police.

Jeremiah Hinderliter, 32, of Cooksburg, Penn., was charged with two counts of illegal possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a class B substance, carryng a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition without a license, failing to signal and a marked lanes violation. He will be arraigned in Worcester District Court.

