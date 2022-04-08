BOSTON (WHDH) - A Pennsylvania man who is accused of indecently assaulting two women was taken into custody in Brighton Friday night.

Officers were called to Quint Avenue around 5:40 p.m. after several 911 callers reported seeing a suspicious person that matched the description of a man whom investigators were looking to identify, according to police.

Ogonna Chukwudaalu Ofoma, 29, is due to be arraigned in Brighton District Court on charges of multiple charges of indecent assault and battery.

The two assaults were said to have happened on April 5 near the intersection of Spofford Road and Commonwealth Avenue and on Glenville Avenue.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 6170 343-4400. Those who wish to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Sexual assault survivors are encouraged to contact the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC) at 1-800-841-8371. To learn more about their services, click here.

