Police: Person accidentally shot in leg at gym in Orleans

ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an accidental shooting at a gym on Cape Cod.

Police responding to the Fitness Revolution on Namskaket Road in Orleans say a person inside the gym was accidentally shot in the leg.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. on Saturday, according to police.

The victim, whose condition is unknown, is being treated at a hospital for injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

