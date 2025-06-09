BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A person is dead after jumping from a moving vehicle in New Hampshire Sunday night, police said.

At around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Wallace Road and Stagecoach Lane in Bedford for reports of a male jumping out of a vehicle, according to the Bedford Police Department.

The male, who was determined to be a passenger, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedford police at 603-472-5113.

