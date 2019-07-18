Police: Person fleeing reported domestic incident crashes with tractor-trailer in Oxford

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A person who fled the scene of a reported domestic incident in Spencer was involved in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Oxford Thursday night, police said.

Officers responding to the area of Route 20 and Pioneer Drive found a pickup truck with significant front-end damage and a tractor-trailer with damage to the driver’s side.

Two occupants were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to EMS officials.

The road was temporarily closed to traffic.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Central MA Accident Recon on scene RT 20 Oxford reconstructing crash involving vehicle that fled scene from a reported domestic incident in Spencer. ⁦@AuburnMAPolice⁩ ⁦⁦@CEMLEC_SWAT⁩ pic.twitter.com/vQKnAl5DeV — ChiefAndrewSluckis (@ChiefSluckis) July 19, 2019

M/V crash involving tractor trailer and pick up truck. RT 20 at Pioneer Dr. with injuries road temporary closed EB. pic.twitter.com/Y9paauA7fH — Oxford MA Police (@OxfordPD_MA) July 19, 2019

