DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was killed late Friday night in a crash with wrong-way driver on Route 128 in Danvers, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the southbound side of the highway around 10 p.m. found a two-car crash and determined it had been caused by a wrong-way driver, according to state police.

State police announced Saturday that a passenger in the vehicle that was driving in the correct direction died as a result of the crash. Their name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox