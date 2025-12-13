DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was killed late Friday night in a crash with wrong-way driver on Route 128 in Danvers, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the southbound side of the highway around 10 p.m. found a two-car crash and determined it had been caused by a wrong-way driver, according to state police.

State police announced Saturday that a passenger in the vehicle that was driving in the correct direction died as a result of the crash. Their name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately released.

