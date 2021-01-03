Police: Person killed in single-vehicle crash in Pelham, NH

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A person is dead after crashing their car into a utility pole early Sunday morning in Pelham, New Hampshire, police said.

Crews responding to a single vehicle crash on Willow Street at midnight found a heavily damaged 2011 Toyota Rav4 that crashed off the westbound shoulder and rolled over before striking a utility pole, police said.

First responders were told that a person was unconscious and trapped inside of their vehicle, which was entangled in live power lines, authorities said.

Crews were initially unable to access the person inside, identified as Danielle Wilson, 36, of Pelham, New Hampshire. When they did Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A preliminary investigation suggests that speed may have been a contributing factor, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pelham, New Hampshire police at 603-635-2411.

