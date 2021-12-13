SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said a person of interest in the murder of a man beaten to death in Saugus is in custody after a car chase and crash over the weekend.

Officers responding to a Collins Avenue home Saturday found a man identified as Michael Norton, 26, tied up and beaten to death, police said.

When officers tried to pull over a man driving a black Dodge Charger, he sped away and eventually crashed on the lawn of a Gilway Street home, officials said.

“It could’ve ended horribly, people could’ve gotten hurt,” said Foti Andromidas, whose house was nearly hit.

Police took the driver into custody and said he is a person of interest in the murder, which is under investigation. The Essex County District Attorney’s Office did not comment.

