BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) -  An investigation is underway after a person pulled from the Cape Cod Canal in Bourne by a Good Samaritan on Sunday was later pronounced dead.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police received a report of a person pulled from the water by a Good Samaritan on Sunday. He was taken to Falmouth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

