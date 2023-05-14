BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a person pulled from the Cape Cod Canal in Bourne by a Good Samaritan on Sunday was later pronounced dead.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police received a report of a person pulled from the water by a Good Samaritan on Sunday. He was taken to Falmouth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No additional information was immediately available.

