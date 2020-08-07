Police: Person shot with ‘projectile’ in Hyde Park hospitalized

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was shot with a projectile in Hyde Park Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews arrived to the scene around 1:50 p.m. and transported the victim to the hospital. Their condition has not been released.

Boston, Dedham and state police all responded.

A suspect has not yet been found.

Investigators are still working to determine what the projectile may have been and where it came from.

No further information was made available.

