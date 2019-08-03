Police: Person stabbed in Boston after giving man spare change

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing assault charges after allegedly stabbing a person who gave change to another man, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a person stabbed in the area of Bay State Road at 2:55 a.m. found a victim suffering a non-life-threatening stab wound, police said.

The victim allegedly told police an unknown black man, unknown white woman, and unknown white man in a wheelchair approached him in a store at 782 Commonwealth Avenue. While the victim was giving change to the man in the wheelchair, the other man became verbally aggressive and stabbed the victim in the arm with a small knife, the victim allegedly told police.

Officers searched the area and arrested a man matching the description of the suspect, police said. Vincent Norwood, 44, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

