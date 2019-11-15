Police: Man struck, killed on Interstate 495 was helping disabled motorist who hit deer

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was struck and killed on Interstate 495 in Raynham early Friday morning was attempting to assist a disabled motorist who hit a deer that was crossing the road, officials said.

Troopers responding to the southbound side of the highway around 1 a.m. found a deceased man who was run down after exiting his vehicle, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man had pulled over and was trying to help the driver of a disabled vehicle that had hit a deer moments earlier, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the man remained at the scene. The man’s name has not been released.

There were no other reported injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

