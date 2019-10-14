Police: Person wearing ‘old man mask’ robs Stoneham video game store at knifepoint

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoneham officers are investigating a robbery where a person wearing an old man mask robbed a videogame store at knifepoint Monday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of an armed robbery to the Gamestop at the Redstone Shopping Center at 69 Main St. at 12:23 p.m. were told a man demanded money from the register while showing a small knife, police said.

The man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash toward the Westwood Avenue and Governor Road area, police said. He was described as wearing an old man mask, black gloves grey sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and white sneakers.

No one was injured and the robbery is under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Stoneham Police at 781-438-1215.

