Police: Pharmacist drugged, repeatedly raped woman he met online after ‘promising to heal her medical conditions’

(WHDH) — A pharmacist was arrested this week for allegedly drugging and repeatedly raping a woman he met online after “promising to heal her medical conditions,” authorities said.

Brent Jeremie Stein, 46, of Florissant, Colorado, is facing charges including three counts of sexual assault, according to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responding to a report of a sexual assault victim at a hospital in Colorado Springs on June 18 learned that the woman had met Stein on a dating website, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim told investigators that Stein had made promises to heal her medical conditions and that he was a pharmacist at Mountain Key Pharmacy.

Over the course of several days, Stein allegedly lured the victim away from her home in Indiana to his residence in Florissant. Investigators say Stein then gave the woman an unprescribed medication that left her incapacitated before sexually assaulting her multiple times.

Stein’s pharmacy license was suspended on July 2 and he was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Other victims have since come forward to report unwanted sexual conduct by Stein, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say they believe there might be other victims. Anyone with additional information about Stein is urged to contact 719-304-5756.

An investigation remains ongoing.

