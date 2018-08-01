Police: Pit bull attack sends 3 to hospital in Rumford

RUMFORD, Maine (AP) — Police say a woman and her two daughters were attacked by a pit bull in the town of Rumford.

Police say the dog managed to get loose Wednesday and go next door, where it attacked a 17-year-old girl and then bit the girl’s 18-year-old sister. Their mother was bitten when she tried to intervene.

A neighbor was able to grab the dog and hold it until police arrived.

Police said the sisters suffered serious bites to their legs. All three were transported to Rumford Hospital for treatment.

