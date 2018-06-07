FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WHDH) — A pizza shop employee in North Carolina is accused of putting rat poisoning in the cheese.

The manager of Primo Pizza was preparing an order when he saw an unknown substance mixed into the shredded cheese on June 1, police said. The manager stopped making the pizza and observed surveillance video, which allegedly showed Ricky Lee Adami, 59, preparing the cheese when he placed an unknown substance into the cheese shredder machine.

Police collected all contaminated cheese and suspected that the substance Adami used was rat poison.

Adami was arrested and charged with distributing food containing noxious/deleterious material. He is currently at Cumberland County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond.

Police do not believe any consumers ate the contaminated cheese.

