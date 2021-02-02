MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A plow truck driver accused of driving away from the scene of a crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire turned himself over to police Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Route 101A and Continental Boulevard just before 9 p.m. on Dec. 20 learned that a plow truck working with a pair of N.H. Department of Transportation plow trucks proceeded through a red light and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Route 101A, according to Merrimack police.

The vehicle sustained significant front-end damage and the operator was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries.

The plow truck reportedly did not stop.

An investigation revealed that the plow truck was registered to Gary Fitzgerald, of Weare, who advised that he was contracted by the state, police said.

It was determined that Esad Buco, 50, of Manchester, was allegedly the driver of the plow truck involved in the crash.

Buco turned himself over to Merrimack police Saturday after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of conduct after an accident and disobeying a traffic control device, police said.

Buco was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in 9th Circuit Merrimack District Court on Feb. 9.

