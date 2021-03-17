NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Penn. (WHDH) — A Plymouth man admitted to killing his father in an effort to save him from being humiliated after the 83-year-old fell victim to a financial scam, authorities said.

Michael Miklaucic, 57, of Plymouth, Massachusetts, called 911 around 8 a.m. Tuesday to report that he killed his father, John Miklaucic, 83, of New Sewickley Township, Pennsylvania, according to the local police.

Officers responding to 657 Fezell Road in New Sewickley Township found John Miklaucic had been strangled to death inside the residence, police said.

Michael Miklaucic was taken into custody and transported to the New Sewickley Township police station, where he allegedly confessed to the strangulation death of his father.

The father and son had gone to the police station on Sunday to report a financial scam of which John Miklaucic was a victim, police added.

New Sewickley Township Police Chief Ronald Liendecker said that Michael Miklaucic had decided to kill his father over the financial scam.

“The statement from the son stated that he felt his father was humiliated, so he wanted his father to die in his house and be removed from the humiliation that was gonna be brought upon him,” Liendecker continued.

Michael Miklaucic is facing a homicide charge.

