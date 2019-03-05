DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth man led police on a brief foot pursuit Monday night after detectives caught him stealing copper piping from a home that is for sale in Hanover, authorities said.

Michael Davis, 47, is scheduled to be arraigned in Hingham District Court Tuesday morning on several charges connected to the alleged Hanover theft.

Duxbury detectives investigating the theft of copper related to a January burglary tracked down the suspect, identified as Davis, to Hanover on Monday, according to Duxbury police.

Detectives from Duxbury, Plympton, Pembroke and Hanover confronted Davis as he allegedly stole copper pipes from the Hanover home.

He led the detectives on a brief foot pursuit before being taken into custody, police said.

Duxbury police added that Davis will also be charged in Plymouth District Court for the January burglary.

