PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Plymouth Public Schools food services director Patrick Vancott has been arrested, officials say.

The 62-year-old is accused of stealing food from the school district and sold it at his Cape Cod restaurant for profit.

“There’s usually lots of lines here, so I’ve seen a lot of people enjoying food here on the beach,” said Ken Dautrich, who is familiar with the restaurant.

At Vancott’s “Snack Shack” in Barnstable, there are items on the menu like hamburgers and lobster rolls.

Investigators say Vancott used federal funds meant to feed children and ordered premium angus beef and lobster meat.

“The assistant director of food services could not recall a time or function where students and or staff were served lobster as a meal during to the cost or potential allergens. Its not something the school would typically serve,” said Elizabeth O’Connell, prosecutor.

Police began investigating Vancott after an anonymous tip that he was taking items from the Plymouth Community Intermediate School.

Detectives pulled security video from the loading dock there and say they found Vancott putting a commercial refrigerator into his personal truck.

Officers say cameras on the Sagamore Bridge caught Vancott crossing with the fridge secured in his truck bed.

“Never ceases to amaze me what people think they can get away with,” said Paul Diangelis, who is familiar with the restaurant.

Police say Vancott may have taken as much as $83,000 worth of items.

The prosecutor asked the judge to hold him on high bail, but the defense said no way.

“The value of the items alleged to be taken is far disconnected from the bail the commonwealth is asking for,” said defense attorney Evan Paul.

Investigators believe Vancott may have been doing this for over 15 years.

He is now on administrative leave from Plymouth Public Schools.

As of Friday, the Snack-Shack is closed to customers.

