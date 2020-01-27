Police: Plymouth South HS principal arrested for DUI, couldn’t recite alphabet after crash

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The principal of Plymouth South High School was arrested on a drunken-driving charge Saturday night after police say he rear-ended another vehicle and then failed to recite the alphabet during a field sobriety test.

Officers responding to a reported crash at Mayflower Food & Spirits about 6 p.m. spoke with a man who said he was struck from behind by another motorist at a traffic light and believed the driver who hit him was drunk, according to Plymouth police.

The other driver, later identified as Plymouth South High School principal James Hanna, 48, of Plymouth, who police say was slurring his speech and smelled strongly of alcohol at the scene, allegedly admitted to drinking three beers prior to going to pick up his dinner at the nearby 99 Restaurant and acknowledged that he had looked down at a text on his phone before the crash.

Police say Hanna failed a series of field sobriety tests, including reciting the alphabet, which he was only able to recite to the letter F before making several mistakes and ending at the letter O.

Hanna was arraigned Monday on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation of a motor vehicle with injury from mobile phone use.

The driver he allegedly struck was treated at a hospital for whiplash.

In a statement, Plymouth Superintendent Gary Maestas said, “The Plymouth Public Schools will proceed in the best interest of the students of the particular school within the community of Plymouth. A plan is being developed to address the short and long-term needs of the building and will be conveyed to the school community when available.”

