Police: Drunken woman punched, bit officer after arrest at NH pub

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 30-year-old New Hampshire woman is facing assault charges after she punched and bit an officer who arrested her at a pub in Manchester on Saturday night, police said.

Alyssa Freije is slated to be arraigned Monday in Manchester Circuit Court on charges including simple assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Freije, who was “inconsolable,” “highly intoxicated,” and “acting aggressively,” allegedly started swearing and yelling when officers tried to calm her down.

“Police tried to talk to her but Freije started wagging her finger at the officers and screaming at them,” the department said in a press release.

Police say Freije was arrested after she ignored numerous requests to stop cursing.

After Freije was handcuffed and placed in the back of a cruiser, police say she managed to maneuver the handcuffs in front of her and wrap a seatbelt around her neck.

When an officer tried to free Freije, she allegedly punched him in the face and bit his finger.

An investigation is ongoing.

