HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police sergeant has been charged with stealing department equipment and giving it to a suspected drug dealer, and also using cocaine and alcohol while in uniform.

Hartford police say Sgt. Justin Torniero, who has been suspended since December for allegedly using a police vehicle without authorization, was charged Tuesday with multiple counts of larceny.

He is being held on $175,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

Authorities say Torniero stole a department ballistic vest and mountain bicycle, which were later found in the suspected drug dealer’s Farmington home. Police say he also drove a department vehicle to the Farmington home in uniform to use cocaine and alcohol.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin called Torniero’s alleged behavior “egregious.”

