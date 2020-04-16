Police: Possibly armed suspect taken into custody following manhunt in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A potentially armed suspect who fled from a motor vehicle in Canton following a pursuit has been taken into custody, state police said.

Massachusetts State Police, Boston police, Canton police and other agencies launched a manhunt for the suspect near the Ponkapoag Golf Course late Thursday morning.

Another suspect from the same incident was already in custody, according to state police.

Both suspects, whose names have not been released, are being charged by Boston police, state police added.

Residents who live near the golf course were told to remain inside their homes with their doors looked during the search.

No additional information has been released.

Second suspect is in custody. Suspects will be charged by @bostonpolice. Units remain on scene conducting evidentiary search. https://t.co/poR1PBrUd0 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 16, 2020

Second suspect is in custody. There will be a continued police presence in the area conducting an evidentiary search. Thank you for your cooperation. https://t.co/mzt5WLoLv0 — Canton Police (@CantonMAPolice) April 16, 2020

This is a breaking story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)