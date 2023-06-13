WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester say three suspects were charged after a fight allegedly broke out on a baseball field as well as a subsequent attempted assault.

The Worcester Police Department said the charges came after officers were called to Kendrick Field on Brooks Street around 7:30 p.m. on Monday for a report of a “large fight” that occurred after a game.

Police arrived to find no altercations occurring and soon began investigating, learning that a fight had started at the end of a game while players were shaking hands, according to the department.

In a news release, Worcester PD said the fight allegedly involved both players and family members and led to an adult male receiving minor injuries after he was tackled.

According to the release, as the investigation continued, a family at the scene “appeared to be agitated” and “was asking where the person was who punched their relative.”

At one point, police say a teenager with the family, described as a 17-year-old male in the release, ran toward a group at the field, prompting an officer to chase him and demand he stop.

The officer was reportedly able to place himself between the teen and the group, but when attempting to grab the 17 year old, the teenager was able to get loose.

“As the situation escalated, the officer gave a warning that the teen would be tased,” the release stated. “The officer perceived that the teen was about to run past him to assault the group. Therefore, the officer deployed his taser to stop the impending assault.”

Worcester PD said the teen was charged with two counts of assault and battery, as well as disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

Separately, a 22-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, both from Worcester, were to be summonsed for assault and battery, according to officials.

