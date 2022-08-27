A mail carrier in Connecticut came to the rescue of a woman being assaulted by her boyfriend, according to police.

Christine Cambizaca was working her route in Torrington, Conn. on Tuesday when she says a woman ran up to her, saying her boyfriend was beating her up. Cambizaca quickly welcomed the woman into the delivery truck, locked the doors and called 911.

“If she didn’t seek help, it could’ve been worse, and who knows what would’ve happened,” says Cambizaca. “I felt I did the right thing because it could’ve been anyone’s sister, it could’ve been anyone’s daughter.”

The victim’s boyfriend allegedly showed up to the delivery vehicle, carrying a knife.

Torrington Police arrived and arrested the 20-year-old suspect, who now faces assault and strangulation charges.

