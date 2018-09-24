YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Groveland man faces a drunken driving charge after allegedly crashing into a utility pole in Yarmouth, which knocked out power in town early Sunday morning.

Officers and firefighters responding to Route 28 just after 1 a.m. learned that 48-year-old Christopher M. Doyle hit a utility pole with his truck, according to police.

Doyle, who was not seriously injured, smelled of alcoholic beverages and had been drinking, police said.

He was placed under arrest after allegedly failing a series of Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

Doyle was charged with operating under the influence – liquor, operating a motor vehicle negligently as as to endanger and marked lanes violation.

He is due in Barnstable District Court for an arraignment Monday morning.

