Police: Power outage in Andover will stretch at least into Saturday

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover police say power will remain out in the Merrimack Valley town until at least 9 a.m. on Saturday.

In a tweet Friday morning, police said the outage will last or a minimum of 24 hours from 9 a.m. Friday.

“Tonight’s receiving center is the Youth Center staffed by Red Cross,” the tweet read. “Numerous outside police and fire assisting.”

The Andover Building Department is currently assessing all of the town’s fire-damaged buildings.

