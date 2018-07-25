Police praised for restraint in handling ‘volatile’ barricaded suspect on Martha’s Vineyard

TISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - State troopers and police officers from across Martha’s Vineyard are being praised for defusing a volatile situation on Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday involving a man they say was armed with a knife and threatening to commit “suicide by cop,” officials said.

Troopers responding to a10 a.m. report of a distraught and volatile 20-year-old man punching out glass windows and yelling loudly in Tisbury found the man armed with a knife, according to state police.

The man, who had already cut himself with shards of glass, threatened to charge at the officers, and said he wanted to provoke a “suicide by cop,” according to a post on the agency’s website.

Trooper Dustin Shaw, along with two other officers, broke a window to enter the residence and evacuate a relative who was still inside. Troopers and local officers from Tisbury, Oak Bluffs, and Edgartown and members of the Martha’s Vineyard Tactical Response team also responded to the scene.

The man, who had barricaded himself in a second-floor room, yelled threats at police and threw a wrench at officers who entered the house to remove him, including State Police Sgt. James Cruz. The man, whose name was not released, was subdued with an electronic control weapon and placed into custody without further incident. He was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for treatment and evaluation, and will be charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (the wrench). In a statement, state police said, “Sgt. Cruz, Trooper Shaw and the other officers involved in this incident did a superb job to resolve a volatile situation without serious injury to the young man or any first-responders.”

