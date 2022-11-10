BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A pregnant woman, a man, and an 11-month old infant were rushed to the hospital Thursday following a head-on crash with a suspected impaired driver in Bourne, police said.

Officers responding to a reported two-car crash on Shore Road near the Oakland Grove Cemetery around 12:46 p.m. determined that a black Subaru Outback driven by a 62-year-old man had veered into the oncoming lane and struck a black Hyundai Sonata head-on, according to police.

The three occupants of the Hyundai, a 35-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, and an 11-month-old infant, were taken to area hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver, whose name was not released, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and will be charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox