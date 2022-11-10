BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A pregnant woman, a man, and an 11-month old infant were rushed to the hospital Thursday following a head-on crash with a suspected impaired driver in Bourne, police said.

Officers responding to a reported two-car crash on Shore Road near the Oakland Grove Cemetery around 12:46 p.m. determined that a black Subaru Outback driven by a 62-year-old man had veered into the oncoming lane and struck a black Hyundai Sonata head-on, according to police.

The three occupants of the Hyundai, a 35-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, and an 11-month-old infant, were taken to area hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver, whose name was not released, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and will be charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

