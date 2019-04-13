Police: Pregnant woman viciously attacked outside Quincy post office

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are in police custody after being accused of attacking a pregnant woman outside a post office in Quincy on Tuesday.

Leanne Hindy says the incident was a random attack stopped only thanks to strangers who jumped in to help. Hindy told police she felt sick due to the pregnancy and vomited near the post office on Washington Street when two young men passed by and started laughing at her.

Hindy said “excuse me” to the men, and one of them spit on her before both attacked.

“I just remember being thrown over to the ground and trying to get control over myself, but it was so quick and so sudden I didn’t expect it.

Hindy’s boyfriend and two strangers jumped in to help and were also attacked. Hindy said she was just trying to protect her unborn child.

“I just wanted to make sure me and the baby were ok,” she said.

According to court documents, despite Hindy telling her attackers she was pregnant several times, one of the suspects allegedly responded, “I hope he dies. I will kill your kid.”

Police say David Russell, 18, and Tyrese Johnson, 19, were located and taken into custody at a nearby store. They are charged with assault and battery on a pregnant woman.

“It was tough to watch,” said one witness. “I never witnessed something like this in person before. It was definitely shocking.”

Leanne says she and her family are going to be okay thanks to the help of strangers who jumped into action and wound up caught in the middle of the melee.

“Thank God for the citizens,” she said. “They didn’t have to stop. They didn’t have to care. Most times in situations they just walk by, but I think that they saw what was happening and saw I was in distressed and came by and helped me, because it was an act of violence that shouldn’t have happened.”

