Police: Pregnant woman’s water broke during NH street fight

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pregnant woman’s water broke during a scuffle in the street in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported fight in the area of 195 Bell Street around 8:30 p.m. found a large group of people and learned one woman had been taken to the hospital, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Police say officers later learned the victim was nine months pregnant and that her water had broke during the brawl.

There was no immediate word on the woman’s condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

