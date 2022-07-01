BOSTON (WHDH) - Law enforcement officials said they are working to make sure the return of the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular is as safe and secure as possible.

State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said staff will be providing security by land, water and air as festivities return to the Hatch Shell for the first time since 2019.

It will be the first show at the venue since the start of the pandemic and will be held without any Covid protocols. Still, those who may be feeling under the weather are asked to keep their distance and avoid crowds.

“We want people to be here and celebrate with us, but the best thing anyone can do is if you’re feeling ill or under the weather in any way, don’t come and participate among a crowd,” said Beth Card, secretary of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

Those who do attend are reminded that alcohol, glass containers, weapons and backpacks are not allowed at the event.

Visitors are also asked to bring as little as possible to the July 4th celebration and that if they see something, say something to authorities.

7NEWS will show the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on July 4 starting at 8 p.m.

