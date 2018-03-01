Police presence at Tewksbury High School after shelter-in-place order

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - Police have gathered Thursday morning at Tewksbury High School and students are being dismissed.

7’s Kim Lucey reports that parents communicating with their kids inside say the school has been placed on lockdown.

An announcement was made in the school ordering students to shelter in place. Students are now being dismissed if a parent is present.

One student told Lucey that teachers asked everyone to stay calm while a student was held in the school’s office. The student in question was reportedly taken away by police.

It’s not yet clear what prompted the shelter-in-place order.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

#Tewksbury student tells me teachers told them to stay calm. Were told student in question was in office, then taken away by police. — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) March 1, 2018

#Tewksbury update: students say they’re allowed to dismiss one by one if parent is here. Announcement told them to shelter in place this am. — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) March 1, 2018

Police presence outside #Tewksbury high school. Parents communicating with kids inside say they’re on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/U61zVk7r4b — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) March 1, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)