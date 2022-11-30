Police presence has been increased at the Page School in West Newbury after a suspicious vehicle was found parked in the woods near the school on Tuesday.

West Newbury Police and Fire responded to the school shortly after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle parked in the woods near the school. Police noted immediately that the vehicle’s description matched the description of a vehicle wanted out of Newburyport that may have been involved in a car crash in that city.

The vehicle was found about 500 feet of the road in a wooded area by a resident who was out for a walk. That resident contacted police, who found the vehicle’s driver sitting outside exhibiting symptoms consistent with exposure and possible hypothermia.

The West Newbury Fire Department used a Gator off-road-vehicle to take the individual back to the road. From there, an ambulance took the individual to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport for treatment.

The vehicle is of interest to police in connection with an incident in which a vehicle crashed through a gate at a municipally owned property on Emery Lane in West Newbury and then crashed through another gate on a portion of the property that connects to Curzon Mill Road in Newburyport.

Police said there is no danger to the school community.

