CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Officers kept the peace at this weekend’s protests and counter-protests a year after a deadly far-right rally. Authorities made several arrests in Charlottesville and in northern Virginia, where a small group of right-wing demonstrators took the Metro to their rally outside the White House.

Authorities said a man heading to the “Unite the Right 2” rally in Washington was arrested Sunday for assaulting two Virginia police officers. Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller tells WTOP-FM that Donald Franklin Georgette, 30, was arrested after spitting at the officers outside the Vienna/Fairfax/George Mason University Metro station.

Meanwhile, in Charlottesville, police made several arrests as hundreds marched Saturday in a demonstration against the far-right “Unite the Right” rally that left one dead and others injured a year ago. That march was overwhelmingly peaceful as well, but Charlottesville Police say they’re investigating an alleged assault of an officer who approached a man whose face was covered. Police say the officer and the man fell to the ground. Others pulled them apart , enabling the masked man to get away. No one was injured, and the march continued.

