STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Police said they have progressed in the investigation of a pornographic disruption on Zoom during a Massachusetts school district meeting Thursday.

During a Berkshire Hills School District meeting on Zoom, three people interrupted the meeting. Two of the people talked and another performed a sexual act on camera, targeting one of the committee’s female members, saying she was attractive, The Berkshire Eagle reported on Monday.

Stockbridge Police Chief Darrell Fennelly said in an email that leads have developed in the investigation. If necessary, police will work with state police detectives and the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

Superintendent Peter Dillon apologized during the meeting, and the committee moved on.

The committee will now switch its Zoom meetings to the webinar format, to restrict screen sharing and give the host more control to prevent an incident like Thursday’s from happening again, the newspaper said.

