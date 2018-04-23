Police probing Cohasset rollover

Police are investigating this rollover on North Main Street in Cohasset. Credit: Cohasset police.

COHASSET, MA (WHDH) - A 36-year-old Scituate man escaped serious injury early Monday morning when the BMW he was driving rolled over in Cohasset, police said.

The driver, whose name was not released, was taken to South Shore Hospital with minor injuries following the 1 a.m. crash near the intersection of North Main and Cedar streets. Police say the driver told them the steering wheel malfunctioned prior to the crash.

The driver was ticketed for committing a marked lanes violation and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

2008 BMW destroyed in roll over crash @ North Main by Cedar at 1am today. 36-y/o male driver from Scituate says steering wheel malfunctioned. Issued citation for marked lanes and unregistered m/v before being transported to @southshorehosp w/ minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/8WidVlh3La — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) April 23, 2018

