Police probing Cohasset rollover

COHASSET, MA (WHDH) - A 36-year-old Scituate man escaped serious injury early Monday morning when the BMW he was driving rolled over in Cohasset, police said.
The driver, whose name was not released, was taken to South Shore Hospital with minor injuries following the 1 a.m. crash near the intersection of North Main and Cedar streets. Police say the driver told them the steering wheel malfunctioned prior to the crash.
The driver was ticketed for committing a marked lanes violation and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.
