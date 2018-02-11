Police probing possible link in Needham death, Millis stabbing

MILLIS, MA (WHDH) - A couple is in serious condition after a stabbing at a restaurant in Millis.

Police responded to Primavera Restaurant Saturday night at around 7 p.m. for a husband and wife with what are described as significant stab wounds.

The victims were taken to separate hospitals. Police say they have a suspect in custody in connection with the stabbings.

Needham Police and the Norfolk County DA’s office are also investigating the death of a young woman which police believe may be related to the stabbing incident in Millis.

Investigators were on the scene of a home on Marshall Street in Needham. Authorities have not said if the scene is where the young woman was killed or if the suspect in the Millis stabbings is also wanted in the Needham incident.

Authorities are expected to provide an update at a press conference on Sunday morning at 11 a.m.

