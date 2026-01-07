UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers across the state are expected to come together as a show of support for the officer killed in Uxbridge Wednesday morning.

An Uxbridge police officer was killed in an early morning motor vehicle crash on Route 146.

A police procession took place from the scene of the accident transporting the officer’s body to the medical examiner’s office in Westfield.

