Police: Prominent lawyer killed when crowbar smashes through windshield in Spencer

SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - A prominent local lawyer was killed Monday morning while driving on Route 9 in Spencer when a crowbar smashed through the windshield of his vehicle and struck him in the head, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident on the eastbound side of the highway near Main Street about 10 a.m. found a car that had veered off the road and into an unoccupied vehicle in a parking lot, according to the Spencer Police Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed the crowbar was likely kicked-up off the ground and launched through the windshield of John Madaio’s Toyota Rav 4, hitting him and causing him to crash.

Madaio, 63, of Paxton, was taken to Harrington Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Madaio had been practicing law for nearly 40 years and had worked at an office based in Worcester, according to his Facebook page.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office issued a heartfelt statement following Madaio’s tragic death.

“The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office was saddened to hear of the tragic passing of John Madaio today. John was a great father, a great lawyer and extremely well-respected member of the DA’s office for more than 15 years,’’ District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said. “More recently as a defense attorney, John was a dedicated advocate for his clients.”

Madaio leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Spencer Police Department at 508-885-6333.

The incident remains under investigation.

