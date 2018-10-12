Police: Providence man caught with more than 400 marijuana plants, gun, pills

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A Providence man is facing drug and weapons charges after police say they found more than 400 marijuana plants, eight pounds of dried marijuana, pills, and a loaded gun while raiding his home on Friday, officials said.

Members of the Rhode Island State Police High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force arrested Anthony Patti, 31, after a search of his Steere Avenue home 444 marijuana plants, eight pounds of dried marijuana, four Adderall pills, and a .22 semi-automatic high-standard pistol with ammunition.

He has been ordered held without bail on charges of possessing with intent to deliver and manufacture marijuana, possessing a controlled substance (Adderall), possessing a firearm while committing a controlled substance violation, distributing a controlled substance near a school, manufacturing more than five kilos of marijuana, possessing a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

An arraignment date has not been announced.

