PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A man who barricaded himself inside his home and fired hundreds of rounds at police during an hours-long standoff in Providence last week died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

City police announced the cause of Scott Maclean’s death as determined by the medical examiner in a brief statement on Monday. No additional information was released because the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Officers went to the home at about 2:30 a.m. last Thursday after getting a call from Maclean’s son and daughter saying he had assaulted them. They told police that there were about 15 guns in the home.

Police surrounded the home and brought in negotiators, but at about 6 a.m. the man opened fire. Police returned fire.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare said Maclean fired “hundreds of rounds.”

He also set a fire in the home. Maclean had no criminal record but had a history of mental health issues, Pare said.

No officers or civilians were hurt.

