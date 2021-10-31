PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A 66-year-old Providence priest was ordered held on $5,000 bail after being arraigned on child porn charges on Saturday, officials said.

After initiating an investigation regarding an individual sharing child pornography over the internet, the Rhode Island State Police Crimes Against Children unit executed a court-ordered search warrant at St. Mary’s Church in Providence and arrested James Jackson on charges of possession of child pornography, transfer of child pornography, and child erotica prohibited.

Jackson was arraigned on $5,000 surety bail and was ordered not to have any contact with children under the age of 16. He was also ordered to have restricted internet access.

The priest, who was unable to post bail, was taken to the ACI Intake center, according to state police.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)